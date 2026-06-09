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How to style your home with stone carving

By Simran Jeet 11:09 am Jun 09, 202611:09 am

What's the story

African Shona stone carving is a unique art form that has been practiced for centuries. The intricate sculptures, crafted from Zimbabwe's serpentine stone, are not only beautiful but also steeped in cultural significance. These pieces can add a touch of elegance and history to any home. By incorporating Shona stone carvings into your decor, you can create an atmosphere that is both artistic and meaningful.