Give your home a fresh look with botanical prints
What's the story
Botanical prints are a timeless way to bring the beauty of nature into your home. These prints, with their detailed illustrations of plants and flowers, can add a touch of elegance and tranquility to any space. Whether you want to refresh your living room or create a calming atmosphere in your bedroom, botanical prints offer an easy and affordable solution. Here are five ways to incorporate these prints into your home decor.
Gallery wall
Create a gallery wall
A gallery wall with botanical prints can be a stunning focal point in any room. Pick different sizes and frame styles for an eclectic look, or go for uniform frames for a more cohesive vibe. Mix and match prints of various plants and flowers to keep it interesting. Place the arrangement on a blank wall to make it pop and draw attention.
Wallpaper
Use botanical prints as wallpaper
Using botanical prints as wallpaper can transform an entire room into a lush retreat. Choose large-scale designs for maximum impact, or smaller patterns for subtlety. This technique works well in spaces like bathrooms or home offices, where you want to add character without overwhelming the senses.
Textiles
Incorporate prints into textiles
Incorporating botanical prints into textiles like cushions, curtains, or bed linens is an easy way to add them to your decor. These printed textiles can be mixed with solid colors or other patterns for visual interest. They also allow you to change up the look of a room without making permanent changes.
Framed art
Frame individual prints as art pieces
Framing individual botanical prints as art pieces gives them the attention they deserve. Choose high-quality frames that complement the print's style and color scheme of your home. Display them on shelves or mantels for easy access and changeability.
Unexpected places
Use prints in unexpected places
Using botanical prints in unexpected places adds an element of surprise and delight. Consider placing them inside cabinets or on the back of bookshelves for a hidden touch of nature-inspired beauty. This approach adds depth and interest to your decor while keeping the overall look cohesive.