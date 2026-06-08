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How to style your space with sand art

By Simran Jeet 10:49 am Jun 08, 202610:49 am

What's the story

African sand art is a unique and colorful way to add some culture to your home. The art uses colored sand to create intricate designs, representing different stories and traditions. By adding this art to your space, you can not only beautify your home but also support African artisans. Here are some practical tips to style your home with African sand art, making it both aesthetic and meaningful.