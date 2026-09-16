How to style your walls with color-blocked art
What's the story
Color-blocked wall art is a simple yet effective way to add a pop of color and personality to your home. By dividing walls into sections of different colors, you can create an eye-catching focal point in any room. This design technique allows for creativity and customization, making it suitable for various styles and preferences. Whether you want to energize a space or create a calming environment, color-blocked wall art offers endless possibilities.
Tip 1
Choosing the right colors
Selecting the right colors is key to successful color-blocking.
Consider the mood you want to set in the room. Bright colors like yellow or orange can energize a space, while blues and greens can create a calming effect.
It's also important to consider how these colors will complement existing furniture and decor.
Using a color wheel can help you find complementary shades that work well together.
Tip 2
Designing your layout
Deciding on the layout is key to achieving a balanced look with color-blocked wall art.
You can go for geometric patterns, stripes, or even random shapes, depending on your style.
Sketching out your design beforehand or using painter's tape on the wall can help visualize how different sections will look together.
Make sure each block is proportionate to maintain harmony throughout the design.
Tip 3
Implementing with precision
Once you've decided on colors and layout, it's time to implement your design with precision.
Start by painting one section at a time, allowing each area to dry before moving on to another color block.
Using painter's tape ensures clean lines between different sections of paint.
If you're using wallpaper or decals instead of paint, make sure they are applied smoothly without bubbles or wrinkles.
Tip 4
Adding finishing touches
After completing your color-blocked wall art, do not forget to add finishing touches that enhance its impact.
Consider adding frames around each section for added definition, or incorporate decorative elements like mirrors or shelves within certain blocks for added interest without overwhelming the visual balance of the overall design scheme.