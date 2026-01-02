#TechBytes: How to test internet speed using built-in tools
Testing internet speed is essential to ensure that you are getting the most out of your connection. Most devices come with built-in tools that can help you check your internet speed without the need for extra software or applications. These tools provide a simple and efficient way to measure your download and upload speeds, as well as latency. Knowing how to use these features can help you troubleshoot connectivity issues and optimize your network performance.
Windows tool
Using Windows Task Manager
Windows Task Manager has a Network tab that shows real-time data on your internet connection. To access it, right-click on the taskbar and select Task Manager. Click on the Performance tab, and then select Ethernet or Wi-Fi depending on your connection type. This will show you current network utilization and speed metrics like send/receive rates.
Mac tool
Checking Mac's Network Utility
Mac computers come with a built-in Network Utility app that lets you test your internet speed. Open Spotlight by pressing Command + Spacebar and type Network Utility. Once opened, click on the Ping or Traceroute tabs to check your connection's latency and route path. This tool is helpful for diagnosing network issues.
Android tool
Android's built-in speed test feature
Android devices also have a built-in feature to check internet speed via the Settings app. Head to Settings > Network and internet > Internet, and tap on the connected network name. Here, you will see an option to run a speed test, which measures download and upload speeds directly from your device's settings.
iOS tool
iOS speed test via Settings app
iOS devices provide an easy way to check internet speed through their Settings app. Just go to Settings > Wi-Fi or Cellular depending on how you're connected, and tap on the connected network name or cellular data option. From here, you can run a quick speed test that gives you accurate readings of your current connection performance.