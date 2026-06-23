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How kente patterns are inspiring modern art

By Simran Jeet 01:09 pm Jun 23, 202601:09 pm

What's the story

African kente patterns are colorful, symbolic, and steeped in history. These patterns, originating from Ghana, are now being used by contemporary artists to add depth and meaning to their work. By using these vibrant designs, artists can create pieces that not only captivate the audience but also pay homage to African heritage. Here's how you can use kente patterns in your art.