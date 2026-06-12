Watermelon seed oil is an amazing natural moisturizer

Watermelon seed oil: Your remedy for better skin

By Simran Jeet 11:46 am Jun 12, 202611:46 am

What's the story

African watermelon seed oil, also known as Kalahari oil, is a lesser-known beauty secret. Extracted from the seeds of the African watermelon, this oil is packed with nutrients that can make your skin glow. It is lightweight and easily absorbed, making it a perfect pick for all skin types. Here are five ways you can use this oil to get glowing skin.