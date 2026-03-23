How to use bay leaves in cooking

Often overlooked, bay leaves are a staple in many kitchens. These aromatic leaves lend a subtle depth to a variety of dishes. While most of us know the basic use of bay leaves in soups and stews, there are plenty of other ways to use them in your cooking. Here are five creative ways to use bay leaves that will elevate your culinary creations.

Tip 1 Infuse oils with bay leaves Infusing oils with bay leaves can add an aromatic touch to your cooking. Simply heat olive oil over low heat and add a few dried bay leaves. Let it simmer for about 30 minutes, then strain the leaves out. The infused oil can be used for salad dressings or drizzling over finished dishes for added flavor.

Tip 2 Enhance rice dishes Adding a bay leaf while cooking rice can elevate its flavor significantly. Just place one or two whole bay leaves in the pot before cooking. The steam will release the leaf's aroma into the rice, giving it a subtle yet distinct taste that pairs well with various cuisines.

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Tip 3 Create flavored broths Bay leaves are essential for making flavorful broths. Add them to vegetable broth along with other herbs like thyme and rosemary. Let the mixture simmer for an hour or so to allow the flavors to meld together. The resulting broth will have a rich, aromatic base for soups and sauces.

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Tip 4 Use bay leaves in marinades Incorporating bay leaves into marinades can add depth to your dishes. Crush a few dried bay leaves and mix them with other marinade ingredients like garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil. This mixture works wonders for marinating vegetables or tofu, imparting an earthy flavor that complements many recipes.