Why you should use coriander stems in soups

Often discarded, coriander stems are a treasure trove of flavor and nutrition. These stems can add a unique taste to your soups, making them more aromatic and delicious. While most of us use only the leaves, the stems have their own set of flavors that can elevate your culinary creations. Here are some practical tips to use coriander stems in soups, making the most of this underrated part of the plant.

Tip 1 Enhance flavor with coriander stems Coriander stems have a strong flavor that can enhance the taste of your soup. By adding chopped coriander stems while cooking, you can get a deeper, more complex flavor. The stems release essential oils that blend well with other ingredients, giving your soup an aromatic touch. This way, you don't just use the whole plant but also make your dish tastier.

Tip 2 Nutritional benefits of coriander stems Like leaves, coriander stems are also packed with nutrients. They are rich in vitamins A and C and antioxidants that promote health. By adding these stems to your soup, you not only enhance the flavor but also boost its nutritional value. This way, you get more out of your ingredients without any extra effort or cost.

Tip 3 Texture improvement with coriander stems The fibrous texture of coriander stems can also add body to your soup. When chopped finely and added during cooking, they break down gradually and thicken the broth slightly. This natural thickening agent eliminates the need for additional thickeners like flour or cornstarch, making it a healthier option. Using coriander stems this way not only enhances the soup's texture but also makes it more wholesome.

