Blue lotus: A skincare ingredient gaining attention
What's the story
Egyptian blue lotus, a revered plant in ancient Egypt, is now making waves in the skincare world. Known for its soothing and rejuvenating properties, this flower is ideal for those looking for natural skincare solutions. With its rich history and numerous benefits, Egyptian blue lotus can be a great addition to your skincare routine. Here are five ways to use this amazing flower to achieve glowing skin.
Tip 1
Infuse in facial oils
Infusing Egyptian blue lotus in facial oils can do wonders for your skin. The oil absorbs the flower's beneficial compounds, which are known to calm inflammation and enhance skin elasticity. Using such an oil regularly can make your skin feel softer and look more radiant. To make the most of this infusion, let the mixture sit for at least two weeks before using it on your face.
Tip 2
Add to bath rituals
Adding Egyptian blue lotus to bath rituals not only makes the experience relaxing but also beautifies the skin. The flower's extracts can help detoxify the skin and improve circulation when absorbed through bathing. Simply add a few drops of essential oil or powdered form of the flower into warm bathwater for a soothing soak that leaves skin refreshed.
Tip 3
Create a toner with rose water
Creating a toner with Egyptian blue lotus and rose water is another way to reap its benefits. Rose water hydrates, while the lotus extract balances pH levels on the skin's surface. This combination makes a gentle toner that can be applied daily with a cotton pad after cleansing, leaving your complexion toned and glowing.
Tip 4
Incorporate into face masks
Incorporating Egyptian blue lotus into face masks provides direct nourishment to the skin. Mixing powdered lotus with honey or yogurt creates a natural mask that moisturizes and rejuvenates tired-looking skin. Apply this mask once or twice a week for best results, letting it sit on your face before rinsing off with warm water.
Tip 5
Use as an ingredient in serums
Using Egyptian blue lotus as an ingredient in serums can give you concentrated benefits of this amazing flower. Serums infused with lotus extract target specific concerns, like fine lines or dullness, by delivering active ingredients deep into the pores. Regular application of such serums can improve texture and radiance over time without overwhelming sensitive complexions.