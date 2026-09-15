How to use guest mode on your smartphone
What's the story
Smartphones have become an inseparable part of our lives, but sharing them can be a little tricky. Guest mode is a handy feature that lets you share your phone without giving access to your personal data. This way, you can keep your privacy intact while letting others use your device. Here is how you can use guest mode on your smartphone efficiently.
Step 1
Enable guest mode easily
Enabling guest mode is usually just a few taps away.
Head to the settings menu of your smartphone and look for the Users or Accounts option.
From there, you can add a new user or enable guest mode.
Once activated, it creates a separate profile with limited access to apps and settings, keeping your personal information safe.
Step 2
Customize guest permissions
One of the best things about guest mode is that you can customize what guests can do on your phone.
You can choose which apps are available in this mode, and what features are restricted, like making calls or accessing certain settings.
By customizing these permissions, you can ensure that guests have just enough access without compromising your privacy.
Tip 1
Switch between users effortlessly
Switching between user profiles is easy with guest mode.
Just swipe down from the top of the screen to open notifications, and select the user icon.
From there, you can switch back to your profile or let someone else use their guest account.
This seamless transition makes it easy to share your device without any hassle.
Tip 2
Manage guest data efficiently
Managing data created during a guest session is important for privacy.
After a guest has finished using the phone, simply delete their profile from settings.
This removes all data created during the session, ensuring that no personal information is left behind for future users to see or access.