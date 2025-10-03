5 turmeric-based recipes you'll love

Popular for its vibrant color and health benefits, turmeric is a staple in many kitchens. This spice, which is an integral part of traditional medicine, is now making its way into modern cooking. Its earthy flavor and golden hue can easily elevate the taste and appearance of the dishes. Here are five creative ways to use turmeric in your everyday cooking.

Dish 1 Turmeric rice delight Turmeric rice is an easy yet flavorful dish that goes with just about anything. To make this, cook rice as you normally would but add a pinch of turmeric while cooking. The spice will give the rice a beautiful golden color and a subtle earthy flavor. You can also add vegetables like peas or carrots to make it more nutritious. This dish makes for a great side or even a main course when paired with legumes.

Drink 1 Golden milk infusion Golden milk is a soothing drink made by mixing milk with turmeric and other spices like cinnamon and ginger. Heat the milk with these ingredients until warm, but not boiling. Sweeten it with honey or maple syrup if you like. This drink is perfect for winding down after a long day and offers potential anti-inflammatory benefits from the turmeric.

Drink 2 Turmeric smoothie boost Adding turmeric to your morning smoothie can give you an extra health boost without changing the taste too much. Blend fruits like bananas or mangoes with some spinach or kale for added nutrition. A pinch of turmeric adds color and may help improve digestion and reduce inflammation. It's an easy way to start your day on a healthy note.

Dish 2 Spiced turmeric soup A spiced turmeric soup makes for a comforting meal during colder months. Start by sauteing onions, garlic, and ginger in olive oil until fragrant. Add vegetable broth, diced tomatoes, and spices like cumin and coriander along with turmeric powder. Simmer until the flavors meld together beautifully. This soup not only warms you up but also provides essential nutrients.