Why exploring the Icelandic Highlands is a must!

Iceland 's Highlands are a hiker's dream, with untouched terrain and jaw-dropping views. The remote area is known for its colorful mountains, sprawling lava fields, and clear lakes. For those who love solitude and nature, this is the perfect place. The trails range from easy to challenging, ensuring all levels of hikers can explore this magical land. Here are some of the best hiking routes in Iceland's Highlands.

#1 Laugavegur Trail: A classic adventure The Laugavegur Trail is one of Iceland's most famous hikes, spanning over 55 kilometers from Landmannalaugar to Thorsmork. The trail takes you through diverse landscapes, from geothermal areas to lush valleys. Hikers will get to witness colorful rhyolite mountains and hot springs along the way. The trek usually takes four days to complete, with huts available for overnight stays.

#2 Fimmvorduhals Pass: Between two glaciers Fimmvorduhals Pass is a dramatic hike that lies between the glaciers of Eyjafjallajokull and Myrdalsjokull. The 25-kilometer-long trail is famous for its stunning views of waterfalls and volcanic craters. Hikers can also see new land formations created by recent eruptions in the area. This trail is usually completed in one day, but it requires good physical fitness due to its steep ascents.

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#3 Askja caldera: A remote wonderland Askja Caldera is located in the remote central highlands of Iceland and offers a unique hiking experience around its caldera lake, Oskjuvatn. The area is known for its rugged beauty, with surrounding mountains providing panoramic views of the landscape below. The hike to Askja requires careful planning, as access roads are only open during summer months due to snow cover.

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