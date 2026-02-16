Iceland itinerary: Spots to remove from your plan

Iceland is famous for its stunning landscapes and unique attractions, drawing tourists from all over the world. But, some places have become too crowded and less enjoyable for those looking for a more peaceful experience. Here are a few overrated tourist spots in Iceland that you might want to skip. This way, you can explore less crowded alternatives and still enjoy the beauty of this Nordic island.

#1 Blue Lagoon: A pricey soak The Blue Lagoon is one of Iceland's most famous attractions, but it comes with a hefty price tag. Entry fees can go up to $60 per person, not including additional costs for treatments or rentals. The site can be extremely crowded, which may take away from the relaxing experience many expect. For those looking for a more budget-friendly option, consider visiting one of Iceland's natural hot springs instead.

#2 Golden Circle: A crowded route The Golden Circle is a popular tourist route that includes Thingvellir National Park, Geysir geothermal area, and Gullfoss waterfall. While these sites are undeniably beautiful, they can get extremely crowded during peak seasons. The traffic jams and throngs of tourists may ruin the experience of witnessing these natural wonders. Exploring lesser-known routes or visiting during off-peak hours can provide a more serene experience.

#3 Hallgrimskirkja: More than just a tower Hallgrimskirkja church in Reykjavik is an iconic landmark, but climbing its tower comes at a price of around $12 per person. The views from the top are stunning, but some visitors feel it's not worth the cost when compared to other free viewpoints around the city. For budget-conscious travelers, exploring Reykjavik's neighborhoods on foot might offer equally impressive views without spending extra money.

