Iceland's most iconic coastal lighthouses: A list
Iceland's most iconic coastal lighthouses: A list

By Simran Jeet
Jan 23, 2026
10:58 am
What's the story

Iceland's coastal lighthouses are a unique blend of history, architecture, and stunning landscapes. These beacons have been guiding ships for centuries, and are now popular among tourists for their scenic views and cultural significance. Each lighthouse has its own story to tell, making them interesting stops for anyone interested in maritime history or photography. Let's take a look at some of the most iconic lighthouses across Iceland's coastline.

Reykjanes Lighthouse

Reykjanes Peninsula's iconic lighthouse

Reykjavik Peninsula is home to one of Iceland's oldest lighthouses, built in 1907. The lighthouse is located near the famous Blue Lagoon and offers panoramic views of the rugged coastline. It stands 30 meters tall and is painted white with red stripes, making it easily visible from afar. The area around the lighthouse is known for its geothermal activity, adding to its unique charm.

Dyrhólaey Lighthouse

Dyrholaey's majestic tower

Perched atop a promontory near Vik i Myrdal, Dyrholaey Lighthouse provides breathtaking views of black sand beaches and sea stacks. Built in 1927, this cylindrical tower stands 19 meters tall and is painted white with a red top. The region is also a birdwatcher's paradise, as it hosts numerous seabird species during summer months.

Snaefellsnes Lighthouse

Snaefellsnes Peninsula's historic beacon

The Snaefellsnes Peninsula has another historic lighthouse, built in 1947. It is located close to Snaefellsjokull glacier, which inspired Jules Verne's Journey to the Center of the Earth. The lighthouse stands at 14 meters and is painted white with a black band around its midsection. Visitors can enjoy hiking trails leading up to it, offering stunning views of surrounding landscapes.

Hornbjarg Lighthouse

Hornbjarg's remote watchtower

Hornbjarg Lighthouse is located on Hornstrandir Nature Reserve in the Westfjords region of Iceland. It was built in 1950 and stands at an elevation of 60 meters above sea level. This makes it one of Europe's highest lighthouses. It is only accessible by boat or hiking trails during summer months due to harsh winter conditions. This makes it a remote yet rewarding destination for adventurous travelers.

