Iceland's most iconic coastal lighthouses: A list

Iceland 's coastal lighthouses are a unique blend of history, architecture, and stunning landscapes. These beacons have been guiding ships for centuries, and are now popular among tourists for their scenic views and cultural significance. Each lighthouse has its own story to tell, making them interesting stops for anyone interested in maritime history or photography. Let's take a look at some of the most iconic lighthouses across Iceland's coastline.

Reykjanes Lighthouse Reykjanes Peninsula's iconic lighthouse Reykjavik Peninsula is home to one of Iceland's oldest lighthouses, built in 1907. The lighthouse is located near the famous Blue Lagoon and offers panoramic views of the rugged coastline. It stands 30 meters tall and is painted white with red stripes, making it easily visible from afar. The area around the lighthouse is known for its geothermal activity, adding to its unique charm.

Dyrhólaey Lighthouse Dyrholaey's majestic tower Perched atop a promontory near Vik i Myrdal, Dyrholaey Lighthouse provides breathtaking views of black sand beaches and sea stacks. Built in 1927, this cylindrical tower stands 19 meters tall and is painted white with a red top. The region is also a birdwatcher's paradise, as it hosts numerous seabird species during summer months.

Advertisement

Snaefellsnes Lighthouse Snaefellsnes Peninsula's historic beacon The Snaefellsnes Peninsula has another historic lighthouse, built in 1947. It is located close to Snaefellsjokull glacier, which inspired Jules Verne's Journey to the Center of the Earth. The lighthouse stands at 14 meters and is painted white with a black band around its midsection. Visitors can enjoy hiking trails leading up to it, offering stunning views of surrounding landscapes.

Advertisement