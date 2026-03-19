Reduce neck stiffness with these 5 exercises

African exercises offer unique ways to improve neck mobility, drawing from traditional practices that have been passed down through generations. These exercises focus on flexibility and strength, making them perfect for anyone looking to improve their neck health. By incorporating these movements into your routine, you can experience better posture and reduced tension. Here are five African exercises that can help improve neck mobility effectively.

Exercise 1 Shoulder rolls for flexibility Shoulder rolls are a simple yet effective exercise to improve neck mobility. Start by standing or sitting with your back straight. Slowly roll your shoulders forward in a circular motion, then reverse the direction after a few repetitions. This exercise helps loosen tight muscles around the neck and shoulders, improving flexibility and reducing stiffness.

Exercise 2 Head tilts for stretching Head tilts are a great way to stretch the muscles on the sides of your neck. Sit or stand with a straight posture and gently tilt your head towards one shoulder until you feel a stretch on the opposite side of your neck. Hold for a few seconds before returning to the starting position and repeating on the other side.

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Exercise 3 Neck rotations for mobility Neck rotations improve mobility by working the cervical spine. Stand or sit with an upright posture and slowly turn your head to one side as far as comfortable without straining. Hold for a moment before returning to center and repeating on the other side. This exercise enhances range of motion in the neck area.

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Exercise 4 Chin tucks for strengthening Chin tucks strengthen deep neck flexors while improving posture. Sit or stand upright with shoulders relaxed. Gently tuck your chin towards your chest without bending forward at the waist. Hold briefly before releasing back to neutral position. Repeat several times throughout each session.