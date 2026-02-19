Improve posture with these balance ball exercises

Seated balance ball exercises are a great way to improve posture and core strength. These exercises use the instability of a balance ball to engage muscles that support the spine, promoting better alignment and reducing the risk of back pain. By incorporating these exercises into your routine, you can enhance your balance, flexibility, and overall fitness. Here are five effective seated balance ball exercises to help you achieve better posture.

Tip 1 Pelvic tilts for spinal alignment Pelvic tilts are a basic exercise that targets the lower back and abdominal muscles. Sit on the balance ball with your feet flat on the floor. Slowly tilt your pelvis forward and backward while keeping your back straight. This movement helps in engaging core muscles and improving spinal alignment. Regular practice can help reduce lower back discomfort and enhance posture.

Tip 2 Seated march for core engagement The seated march exercise focuses on strengthening the core while improving balance. Sit upright on the balance ball with feet firmly planted on the ground. Lift one knee towards your chest while maintaining a steady rhythm, as if marching in place. Alternate legs for a complete set. This exercise engages multiple muscle groups, promoting overall stability and supporting better posture.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Arm circles for shoulder stability Arm circles while seated on a balance ball help strengthen shoulder muscles and improve stability around the shoulder joints. Start by extending both arms out to the sides at shoulder height. Make small circular motions with your arms, gradually increasing their size without losing control or balance on the ball. This exercise aids in maintaining upper body alignment.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Torso twists for spinal mobility Torso twists target the oblique muscles, which are essential for a flexible spine. Sit straight on the balance ball, with feet shoulder-width apart. Hold your hands at chest level, elbows bent. Slowly twist your torso to one side, then the other, without moving your hips or legs too much. This exercise improves rotational mobility of the spine, which is crucial for good posture.