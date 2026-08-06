Keep your wrists flexible with these 5 easy exercises
What's the story
Wrist joint flexibility is important for performing daily tasks and preventing injuries. Be it an athlete or someone who uses their hands a lot, improving wrist flexibility can go a long way in maintaining hand health. Here are five effective exercises that can help you improve your wrist joint flexibility. They are simple, require no special equipment, and can be done at home or work.
Stretch 1
Wrist flexor stretch
The wrist flexor stretch targets the muscles on the underside of your forearm.
To perform this stretch, extend one arm in front of you with your palm facing up.
Use your other hand to gently pull back on the fingers until you feel a stretch along your forearm.
Hold this position for about 15 to 30 seconds before switching arms.
Stretch 2
Wrist extensor stretch
This exercise focuses on the muscles on top of your forearm.
Start by extending one arm forward with your palm facing down.
With your other hand, gently press down on the back of your hand until you feel a stretch along the top of your forearm.
Hold for 15 to 30 seconds before repeating with the other arm.
Rotation 1
Wrist rotations
Wrist rotations are great for improving mobility in the joint.
Start by extending both arms in front of you with clenched fists.
Slowly rotate your wrists clockwise ten times, then switch and rotate counterclockwise another ten times.
This exercise helps loosen stiff joints and improves blood flow to the area.
Stretch 3
Prayer stretch
The prayer stretch also helps in improving wrist flexibility by stretching both flexors and extensors at once.
Start by placing both palms together in front of your chest, as if you are praying.
Slowly lower your hands toward your waist while keeping them pressed together until you feel a mild stretch in your wrists and forearms.
Stretch 4
Reverse prayer stretch
The reverse prayer stretch is the opposite of the previous one. It targets the top of your forearms more intensely than the bottom.
Start by placing both palms together behind your back, fingers pointing downwards towards the floor.
Gradually raise them upwards along your spine until you feel a gentle pull across the top side of your wrists and forearms.