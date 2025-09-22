5 ankle exercises you must try today

Strengthening your ankle muscles can improve your daily movement and prevent injuries. Here are five exercises that can help you achieve better ankle strength that you can practice daily. These exercises are simple yet effective, and can be easily incorporated into your routine.

Tip 1 Ankle circles for flexibility Ankle circles are a simple exercise that improves flexibility and mobility in the ankle joint. To do this exercise, sit or stand comfortably and lift one foot off the ground. Rotate your ankle in a circular motion clockwise for 10 repetitions, then switch to counterclockwise for another 10 repetitions. Repeat with the other foot. This exercise loosens up the joints and improves blood circulation.

Tip 2 Calf raises for strength Calf raises are great for strengthening the muscles around the ankle. Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding onto a wall or chair for support if necessary. Slowly rise onto your toes, lifting your heels off the ground as high as possible, then lower back down slowly. Aim for three sets of 10 repetitions per set. This exercise builds endurance and power in the calves, which is crucial for jumping and quick movements in African dance.

Tip 3 Toe taps for coordination Toe taps improve coordination between different muscle groups in the legs and feet. Sit on a chair with both feet flat on the floor. Lift one toe while keeping the heel grounded, tap it lightly against an imaginary surface repeatedly without lifting other parts of the foot off the ground. Do 15 taps per side before switching feet. This exercise improves your ability to transition smoothly between steps during dance routines.

Tip 4 Heel walks for balance Heel walks are a great way to improve balance and stability in your ankles. Start by walking forward on your heels, with toes lifted off the ground. Keep your core engaged to maintain posture. Walk a straight line, focusing on controlled movements. Repeat this process five times, alternating between left and right sides, to ensure even development and prevent muscle imbalances. This exercise is crucial for achieving optimal balance and coordination in African dance.