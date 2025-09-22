Improve your running stamina with these exercises

African runners are known for their exceptional endurance and agility, often attributed to a combination of genetics, lifestyle, and training methods. One key aspect that contributes to their remarkable performance is the strength and flexibility of their calf muscles. Targeted exercises can significantly enhance these attributes, leading to improved running stamina and efficiency. Here are five effective calf exercises that can help boost running stamina, inspired by practices commonly adopted by African athletes.

Tip 1 Standing calf raises Standing calf raises are a basic exercise to strengthen the gastrocnemius muscle, which is important for running. To do this exercise, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and slowly raise your heels off the ground as high as possible. Hold the position for a second or two before lowering back down. Repeat for 10 to 15 reps. This exercise improves power and endurance in your calves.

Tip 2 Seated calf raises Seated calf raises target the soleus muscle, which lies beneath the gastrocnemius and is crucial for long-distance running. Sit on a chair with your feet flat on the floor and place a weight or resistance band across your knees. Lift your heels off the ground while keeping your toes planted, then lower them back down slowly. Aim for three sets of 10 to 12 repetitions.

Tip 3 Jump rope drills Jump rope drills are an excellent way to work on both cardiovascular fitness and calf strength at the same time. By skipping rope regularly, you can improve your agility, coordination, and endurance, all of which are important for better running performance. Start with short intervals of one minute, gradually increasing the time as you get more comfortable with the exercise.

Tip 4 Box jumps Box jumps are an explosive exercise that works on multiple muscle groups, including calves, quads, and glutes. Stand in front of a sturdy box or platform at knee height, bend slightly at knees and jump onto it using power from legs while landing softly with bent knees. Perform eight to 10 jumps per set with adequate rest between sets.