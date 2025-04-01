What's the story

For centuries, incense fragrances have been utilized to elevate meditation practices.

These scented sticks/cones are thought to improve concentration by establishing a calming atmosphere.

The aromas can activate the brain, helping you concentrate better during meditation.

The various fragrances have different benefits making them a favorite among those seeking to deepen their meditation experience.

Here are some ways specific incense fragrances can help improve concentration while meditating.