Should you visit these famous thermal springs?

India is home to several thermal springs, which are said to have healing properties and are a major attraction for tourists. But, not all springs live up to the hype. In this article, we explore some of the overrated thermal springs in India, giving you an insight into their actual worth. Knowing the truth behind these destinations can help you make better travel choices.

#1 Manikaran's elusive magic Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh is famous for its hot springs. While many visit hoping for a rejuvenating experience, the reality can be different. The water temperature is extremely high, making it difficult to enjoy a comfortable soak. Plus, the area can get crowded with tourists, which may detract from the peaceful atmosphere one would expect from such a destination.

#2 Tapovan's lukewarm allure Tapovan near Rishikesh is another place where thermal springs are said to work wonders for health and wellness. However, many visitors have found the waters here to be more lukewarm than hot. The lack of proper facilities also means that you might not get the full experience you hoped for. Though it's a nice place to visit, it may not be worth it if you're looking for authentic thermal bathing.

#3 Auli's chilly springs Auli in Uttarakhand is famous for its picturesque views and skiing activities, but its thermal springs are often ignored by tourists. The water here tends to be on the cooler side, which may not be ideal for those looking for warmth and relaxation. While Auli's scenic beauty is breathtaking, its thermal offerings may not meet everyone's expectations.