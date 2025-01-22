Savor these copper-rich Indian breakfasts
Copper is a crucial mineral our body needs for antioxidant defense and energy synthesis.
In simpler terms, it helps our body function at its best!
A copper-rich diet supports strong bones, healthy blood vessels, and robust nerves.
This article delves into Indian breakfast options brimming with copper, allowing you to kickstart your day with a tasty meal that also supports your daily nutritional needs.
Sprouts
Sprouted grain paratha
Sprouted grains such as moong beans and chickpeas are rich in copper.
Adding these sprouts to parathas, a traditional Indian flatbread, significantly boosts their nutritional value.
One serving of sprouted grain paratha supplies up to 25% of the recommended daily copper intake.
This breakfast choice not only delivers copper benefits but also contributes fiber and protein to your morning meal.
Ragi
Ragi dosa
Ragi (finger millet) is a superfood rich in copper, iron, and many other minerals.
Making dosas, a fermented crepe traditionally made from a rice batter, with ragi flour instead significantly boosts your intake of essential nutrients like copper.
One ragi dosa can provide between 15% and 20% of your daily copper needs.
It's a healthy choice for people looking for gluten-free breakfast options.
Nuts
Mixed nuts chikki
Mixed nuts chikki utilizes nutrient-dense cashews, almonds, and walnuts, which are rich in fats, proteins, and copper.
This Indian sweet treat pairs nuts with jaggery to create a delicious breakfast option.
It increases your copper consumption by nearly 30%.
This is a perfect choice for anyone who likes a sweet but healthy start to their day.
Spinach
Spinach paratha
Spinach is a fantastic source of copper, as well as iron and vitamins A and C.
Adding spinach to your parathas not only enhances their flavor but also significantly increases their nutritional value.
Two medium-sized spinach parathas provide around 20%-25% of the recommended daily allowance for copper.
This makes it a perfect option for vegetarians looking for high-copper foods.
Lentils
Lentil pancakes
Protein-packed lentils, full of fiber and minerals like copper, are the secret ingredient to these delicious and nutritious breakfast pancakes.
These lentil pancakes can provide around 10% to 15% of your daily copper need.
This healthy and tasty choice presents a creative opportunity to include more beneficial legumes in your diet.