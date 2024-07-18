In short Simplifying... In short Whip up tasty Indian chickpea flour pancakes at home with a few simple steps.

Recipe: Make delish Indian chickpea flour pancakes at home

What's the story Indian chickpea flour pancakes, known as besan cheela, are a beloved vegetarian and eggless dish from the Indian subcontinent. Made with chickpea flour, these savory pancakes are protein-rich and gluten-free. Ideal for breakfast or a light meal, they're easily customized with various fillings and toppings. Simple to prepare, they provide a nutritious option for any meal. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make these pancakes, you will need one cup of chickpea flour (besan), two tablespoons of finely chopped onions, two tablespoons of grated carrots, one green chili finely chopped (optional), a handful of chopped coriander leaves, one-half teaspoon of turmeric powder, one-half teaspoon of cumin seeds, salt to taste, water as required to make the batter, and oil for cooking.

Step 1

Prepare the batter

Start by sifting the chickpea flour into a large mixing bowl to remove any lumps. Add turmeric powder, cumin seeds, salt to taste into the bowl with chickpea flour. Gradually add water while whisking continuously to form a smooth batter that is neither too thick nor too thin. The consistency should be similar to that of pancake batter.

Step 2

Add vegetables

Into the batter from step one, incorporate the finely chopped onions, grated carrots, chopped green chili (optional), and coriander leaves. Mix thoroughly until these ingredients are evenly distributed throughout the batter. This crucial step not only introduces a burst of flavor but also significantly boosts the nutritional content of the pancakes, making them a healthier option.

Step 3

Cook your pancakes

Heat a nonstick pan over medium and brush it with oil. Pour a ladleful of batter, spreading it into an even round shape with the ladle's back. Cook on medium until bubbles appear on top and the edges start to look cooked. Then, carefully flip it over with a spatula. Cook until both sides turn golden brown, ensuring it's done perfectly.

Step 4

Serve hot

Once cooked from both sides to perfection with crispy edges and a soft center, serve these delicious Indian chickpea flour pancakes hot with your choice of chutneys or sauces on the side.