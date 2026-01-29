What documents do you need to obtain ex-servicemen certificate

The Indian ex-servicemen certificate is a crucial document for veterans, serving as proof of their service and eligibility for various benefits. However, many are unaware of the specific documents required to obtain this certificate. Knowing these requirements can make the process smoother and ensure that veterans receive their rightful recognition and support. Here are five essential documents often overlooked by applicants seeking this certificate.

Document 1 Service discharge certificate A service discharge certificate is a key document that confirms the completion of service by an individual. It contains important details like the duration of service, rank held, and conduct during tenure. This document is usually issued by the last unit served in and is essential for verifying military service history when applying for the ex-servicemen certificate.

Document 2 Pension Payment Order The pension payment order (PPO) is a critical document that outlines the details of pension benefits entitled to a veteran post-retirement. It contains information about the pension amount, bank account details, and so on. Having a PPO is important as it establishes financial entitlements and helps in availing other benefits linked to military service.

Advertisement

Document 3 Identity card issued by armed forces An identity card issued by the armed forces serves as proof of identity and confirms that one has served in the military. This card includes personal details such as name, photograph, rank, and unit details. It acts as an official identification document when applying for various veteran-related services.

Advertisement

Document 4 No Objection Certificate from last unit A no objection certificate (NOC) from the last unit served is often required while applying for an ex-servicemen certificate. The NOC confirms that there are no pending disciplinary actions or investigations against the individual at the time of discharge. This document helps maintain transparency between units and ensures smooth processing of applications.