5 health benefits of sesame seeds
Indigenous African sesame seeds are a powerhouse of nutrients, offering several overlooked health benefits.
These tiny seeds are a rich source of essential vitamins and minerals, making them an invaluable part of anyone's diet.
While most of us may know sesame seeds in general, the specific benefits of the indigenous African variety remain mostly unknown.
Here are five unique health benefits of adding these seeds to your diet.
Cardiovascular support
Boosts heart health
African sesame seeds are also packed with healthy fats, especially polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats, which are known to promote heart health.
These fats reduce bad cholesterol levels while increasing good cholesterol levels in the body.
Plus, the magnesium in these seeds help maintain normal blood pressure levels, thus promoting cardiovascular health.
Digestive aid
Enhances digestive function
The fiber content in indigenous African sesame seeds is good for your digestive health.
Fiber regulates bowel movement and prevents constipation by adding bulk to stool.
Plus, it creates a healthy gut environment by serving as food for good bacteria.
Regular consumption can improve your digestion and overall gut health.
Bone strengthening
Supports bone health
Rich in calcium and phosphorus, African sesame seeds serve as a key to strong bones and teeth.
Calcium is a must for bone density and strength while phosphorus, in tandem with calcium, improves bone mineralization.
Adding these seeds to your diet can keep osteoporosis at bay and can preserve your skeletal integrity as you grow old.
Glycemic management
AIDS blood sugar control
African sesame seeds' properties may prove helpful for blood sugar regulation.
Thanks to their low glycemic index and high fiber content, the fiber slows sugar absorption into the bloodstream, thus preventing spikes in blood glucose levels after meals.
This makes them an excellent dietary choice for diabetics or anyone looking to maintain stable energy levels throughout the day.
Skin nourishment
Promotes skin health
Packed with antioxidants like sesamol and vitamin E, indigenous African sesame seeds promote skin health by combating oxidative stress from free radicals.
These antioxidants help protect skin cells from damage, while promoting elasticity and hydration—key factors for keeping your skin looking young with time, without resorting to synthetic products or treatments.