Indoor cycling v/s elliptical: Which is better for your joints?

Indoor cycling and elliptical machines are two of the most popular forms of low-impact cardio workouts. Both machines are designed to give you a good workout without putting much stress on your joints. However, they differ in terms of movement patterns and muscle engagement. Knowing these differences can help you choose the right machine for your fitness goals and joint health.

#1 Understanding joint impact Indoor cycling mimics the motion of riding a bike, providing a smooth pedaling action that is easy on the joints. The circular motion reduces impact on knees and hips, making it ideal for those with joint issues. Elliptical machines also provide low-impact workouts by mimicking running or walking without lifting feet off the pedals. This motion minimizes stress on joints while providing cardiovascular benefits.

#2 Muscle engagement differences While indoor cycling mainly focuses on lower body muscles like quadriceps, hamstrings, calves, and glutes, it also provides some core engagement through balance maintenance. Ellipticals work both upper and lower body muscles, with moving handles that engage arms along with legs. This makes ellipticals more versatile for overall muscle engagement.

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#3 Calorie burn potential Indoor cycling can burn calories quickly owing to its intensity level and ability to incorporate interval training techniques. A vigorous session can burn up to 600 calories an hour, depending on resistance settings and workout duration. Ellipticals also provide a good calorie burn but may be slightly less intense than indoor cycling sessions at similar effort levels.

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