Savor these brownies

Indulge in these decadent fiber-rich vegan brownies

By Anujj Trehaan 05:38 pm Jun 12, 2024

What's the story Dive into the world of baking with a twist that's both healthful and satisfying. Vegan bean brownies present a fiber-rich alternative to the usual treats, perfectly satisfying your cravings for something sweet while offering considerable nutritional benefits. With these five delightful variations, you're not just indulging in deliciousness but also embracing the wholesomeness of plant-based ingredients, making each bite a guilt-free pleasure.

Recipe 1

Black bean chocolate delight

Transform the humble black bean into a decadent dessert. Begin by pureeing one and one-half cups of cooked black beans until smooth. Then, blend in cocoa powder, coconut sugar, and a splash of almond milk for added moisture. Bake the mixture until it sets. These brownies are not just rich in flavor but are also packed with fiber, offering a guilt-free indulgence.

Recipe 2

Chickpea fudge squares

Chickpeas aren't just for hummus! Transform them by blending two cups with vegan chocolate chips and sweetening with maple syrup. Add a hint of vanilla extract for depth. Pour the mixture into a pan and bake to create fudgy squares. These treats are not only rich in flavor but also boast high protein and heart-healthy fibers, offering a nutritious snack or dessert option.

Recipe 3

Lentil protein bars

Lentils in brownies? Absolutely! Puree cooked red lentils and mix into your batter for a protein boost without changing taste. Combine this with oat flour, nut butter, and dark chocolate pieces for a nutritious snack. These brownies are satisfying, fueling your body with essential nutrients, making each bite a guilt-free pleasure. Enjoy the unique blend of flavors and health benefits in every delicious bite.

Recipe 4

White bean vanilla blondies

For vanilla lovers, white beans are perfect. Blend pureed white beans with dates and vanilla extract. Add dairy-free white chocolate chunks for sweetness. These blondies are a lighter, fiber-rich option, offering a delightful alternative to traditional desserts. Enjoy the unique combination of flavors and the health benefits of dietary fiber in every bite, making them a guilt-free indulgence.

Recipe 5

Pinto bean peppermint patties

Pinto beans are the base for these minty treats. Blend them with peppermint extract for freshness, coconut oil for a smooth texture, and cacao powder for chocolate flavor. These patties are full of fiber, making them perfect as light after-dinner desserts or rejuvenating midday snacks. Enjoy the unique combination of flavors and the health benefits in every bite of these peppermint patties.