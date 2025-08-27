Plantains in breakfast: Must-try recipes

Plantains, a staple in many tropical parts, provide a versatile and nutritious breakfast option. Unlike bananas, plantains are starchy and can be used in sweet as well as savory dishes. They are packed with vitamins A and C, potassium, and fiber. Adding plantains to your morning meal can give you a satisfying start to the day. Here are some simple but delicious plantain breakfast recipes to try.

Dish 1 Sweet plantain pancakes Sweet plantain pancakes are an effortless way to enjoy the natural sweetness of ripe plantains. Simply mash ripe plantains until smooth and mix them with flour, baking powder, milk, and a pinch of salt to form a batter. Cook on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides. These pancakes are best paired with honey or maple syrup for added sweetness.

Dish 2 Savory plantain hash For savory breakfast lovers, plantain hash is the way to go. Dice green plantains into small cubes and saute with onions, bell peppers, and spices like cumin or paprika till tender. This hearty dish will keep you full through the morning and can be paired with avocado slices for added flavor.

Dish 3 Baked plantain chips Baked plantain chips serve as a crunchy breakfast side or snack option. Slice green or slightly ripe plantains thinly and toss with olive oil and salt before baking at 375°F (190°C) till crispy. These chips can be relished on their own or dipped into yogurt or hummus for added taste.