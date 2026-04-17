International Dance Day: 5 lesser-known dance forms of India

India's cultural diversity is beautifully reflected in its wide range of dance traditions. While forms like Bharatanatyam and Kathak are widely recognized, many lesser-known styles remain hidden gems. This International Dance Day, it's worth exploring these unique dance forms that carry deep cultural roots, storytelling traditions, and regional identity, offering a richer understanding of India's artistic heritage.

#1 Sattriya: The monastic dance of Assam Sattriya is a traditional dance from Assam that began in monasteries. It was created by a saint named Sankardev to spread spiritual teachings. The dance uses gentle movements, hand gestures, and facial expressions to tell stories from mythology. Earlier, it was performed by monks, but now both men and women perform it on stage and at cultural events.

#2 Chhau: A powerful mask dance Chhau is a beautiful dance form from eastern India, mainly performed in Odisha, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. Dancers wear large, colorful masks and perform strong, energetic movements. It combines dance with martial arts and storytelling. Most performances are based on stories from the Ramayana and Mahabharata, making it both dramatic and visually exciting for audiences.

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#3 Karakattam: The pot balancing dance Karakattam is a folk dance from Tamil Nadu, known for its unique style. Dancers balance decorated pots on their heads while performing lively steps. It is usually done to honor the rain goddess Mariamman. The dance requires great balance and control. It is commonly performed during village festivals and celebrations, bringing joy and energy to the community.

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#4 Lai Haraoba: A Traditional dance of Manipur Lai Haraoba is a ritual dance from Manipur that celebrates the creation of the world. It is performed during special festivals by priests and local people. The dance includes slow, graceful movements and symbolic gestures. It reflects the deep connection between people, nature, and tradition, and helps preserve the cultural beliefs of the region.