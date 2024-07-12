In short Simplifying... In short Create a refreshing Italian Caprese salad skewer by threading cherry tomatoes, folded basil leaves, and mozzarella balls onto wooden skewers.

How to make Italian Caprese salad skewers at home

01:23 pm Jul 12, 2024

What's the story The Italian Caprese Salad Skewers transform the classic Caprese salad into a fun, easy-to-serve appetizer. Originating from Italy, the traditional dish features fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, basil, and olive oil. This skewered version maintains these core ingredients, offering a burst of flavors and a touch of cultural elegance. Perfect for gatherings, it's a delightful nod to Italian cuisine. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this vegetarian and eggless delight, you will need 16 cherry tomatoes, 16 small balls of mozzarella cheese (preferably bocconcini), 32 fresh basil leaves (plus extra for garnish), two tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, one tablespoon of balsamic glaze, salt to taste, and freshly ground black pepper. Additionally, you'll require wooden skewers for assembling the ingredients.

Step 1

Preparing your ingredients

Begin by rinsing the cherry tomatoes and basil leaves under cold water. After rinsing, carefully pat them dry with paper towels to ensure any excess moisture is removed. This step is essential as it ensures your skewers are not only clean but also visually appealing. It effectively prevents any water droplets from marring the appearance of your skewers, making them more attractive for serving.

Step 2

Assembling the skewers

Take a wooden skewer and start by threading a cherry tomato followed by folding a basil leaf in half (to fit better) and then adding a ball of mozzarella cheese. Repeat this process until you have filled up the skewer leaving about an inch free at either end for handling. Aim for four sets of tomato-basil-mozzarella per skewer.

Step 3

Seasoning your skewers

Once your skewers are assembled, arrange them on a platter. Evenly drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic glaze. Then, sprinkle salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste. This seasoning not only boosts their flavor but also gives them a glossy finish that's visually appealing. This step ensures each skewer is perfectly seasoned and ready to serve.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Garnish your platter with extra basil leaves before serving. These skewers can be enjoyed immediately or chilled for about an hour. They are a perfect appetizer or side dish, offering a refreshing and satisfying taste. This dish embodies the simplicity and elegance of Italian cuisine, making it a favorite for parties or as a healthy snack at home.