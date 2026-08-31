Where to try authentic focaccia bread in Italy
What's the story
Focaccia, the Italian flatbread, is a staple in many regions. But, if you want to try the best of the best, head to these five Italian cities. Each city has its own unique take on focaccia, making them the perfect destinations for food lovers. From traditional recipes to innovative twists, these cities offer a delightful experience for anyone wanting to savor authentic Italian focaccia.
#1
Genoa's traditional focaccia
Genoa is famous for its traditional focaccia, which is soft and slightly oily.
The locals swear by its simplicity and the use of high-quality ingredients.
It is usually seasoned with olive oil and sea salt, giving it a rich flavor profile.
In Genoa, you can find this delicacy at bakeries and pizzerias, where it is freshly baked every day.
#2
Bari's unique variations
Bari has its own unique variations of focaccia that are worth trying.
The Bari version is thicker than the Genoese one and comes loaded with toppings like cherry tomatoes or olives.
This city gives you the opportunity to taste different kinds of focaccia that highlight local produce and culinary traditions.
#3
Florence's artisanal approach
In Florence, artisanal bakeries take pride in their handcrafted focaccia.
Here, the emphasis is on traditional methods, with dough being allowed to rise slowly for enhanced flavor development.
Florentine focaccias are often topped with rosemary or other herbs, giving them an aromatic touch that complements their texture.
#4
Naples' creative twists
Naples is famous for its creative twists on classic recipes, and focaccia is no different.
Here, bakers experiment with various toppings, such as cheese or seasonal vegetables, creating unique combinations that reflect the city's vibrant culinary scene.
Naples offers an exciting array of options for those looking to explore beyond traditional flavors.
#5
Milan's modern interpretations
Milan's modern interpretations of focaccia combine traditional techniques with contemporary flair.
Bakeries across the city offer innovative variations infused with unique ingredients like truffle oil or pesto sauce, catering to diverse palates while maintaining authenticity in every bite.