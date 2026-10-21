Overrated streets in Italy you can skip
What's the story
Italy is famous for its beautiful streets, but not all of them are worth the hype. Some streets are often crowded with tourists and may not give you the true Italian experience you are looking for. Knowing which streets to avoid can help you explore Italy better and discover hidden gems. Here are some of the most overrated streets in Italy that you may want to skip on your next trip.
#1
Via Veneto: A tourist trap
Via Veneto in Rome is famous for its history and glamour, but it is mostly a tourist trap these days.
The street is lined with expensive cafes and shops, where prices are marked up for tourists.
While it was once the center of la dolce vita, today it lacks the authenticity and charm of other Roman neighborhoods.
Visitors looking for real Roman culture should explore Trastevere instead.
#2
Via della Spiga: High-end shopping only
Via della Spiga in Milan is all about high-end shopping, but that is about it.
The street is lined with luxury brands and designer boutiques, but not everyone can afford to shop here.
For those who are not into luxury shopping, the street may feel exclusive and unwelcoming.
Milan has many other neighborhoods that offer a mix of shopping experiences without the hefty price tag.
#3
Via San Gregorio Armeno: More souvenir than culture
Via San Gregorio Armeno in Naples is famous for its artisan shops selling nativity scenes and souvenirs.
However, the street has become more of a souvenir market than a cultural hub.
While it is fun to see traditional crafts, the over-commercialization has taken away from the authentic Neapolitan experience.
Exploring less touristy areas of Naples can give you a richer cultural insight.
#4
Canal Grande: Overcrowded with tourists
Canal Grande in Venice is a must-see, but it gets overcrowded with tourists all year round.
The Grand Canal is beautiful, but the constant flow of boats and tourists can make it hard to enjoy its beauty.
For a more peaceful experience, head to lesser-known canals or neighborhoods like Cannaregio or Dorsoduro, which give you a taste of Venice without the crowd.