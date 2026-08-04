5 delicious things to eat for breakfast in Jaipur
What's the story
Jaipur, the Pink City, is famous for its vibrant culture and delectable street food. While most people know about kachori and samosa, the city has a lot more to offer for breakfast lovers. From savory to sweet, Jaipur's streets are filled with delicious breakfast options that are sure to tantalize your taste buds. Here are five lesser-known breakfast delights that you can relish on Jaipur's bustling streets.
Dish 1
Poha: A light morning starter
Poha is a light, flattened rice dish, cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, and green chilies.
Usually topped with fresh coriander and sev, it makes for a perfect start to the day.
This dish is commonly served with a side of jalebi or chai, making it a balanced breakfast option.
Its mild flavors make it appealing to those who prefer lighter meals in the morning.
Dish 2
Chole bhature: A hearty choice
Chole bhature is a filling dish comprising spicy chickpeas (chole) and deep-fried bread (bhature).
The combination of flavors makes it a favorite among locals looking for something hearty to kick-start their day.
Usually served with pickles and onions, this dish gives you an energy boost to keep you going through the morning.
Dish 3
Aloo paratha: Comfort food on the go
Aloo paratha is another popular breakfast option in Jaipur.
This stuffed flatbread filled with spiced potatoes is usually served with curd or butter. It's an ideal pick for those looking for comfort food on the go.
Many street vendors serve this dish hot off the griddle, making it an irresistible option for busy mornings.
Dish 4
Malpua: Sweet morning indulgence
Malpua is a sweet pancake made from flour and sugar syrup.
Often garnished with coconut or nuts, malpua is a popular choice among those who like to start their day with something sweet.
Vendors usually serve malpua fresh from the pan, giving it a warm texture that melts in your mouth.
Dish 5
Lassi: Refreshing drink to complement breakfast
Lassi, a yogurt-based drink, can be sweet or salty, depending on your preference.
In Jaipur's hot climate, this refreshing drink is a perfect way to cool off while enjoying breakfast.
It goes well with spicy dishes like chole bhature or aloo paratha, balancing flavors perfectly.