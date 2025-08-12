Janmashtami 2025: 5 regional sweets to make at home

Janmashtami , celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, is a festival filled with devotion, joy, and delicious treats. Across India, every region brings its own unique flavors to the festivities, especially through traditional sweets. This year, try making these five regional sweets at home to add authentic taste and sweetness to your celebration

#1 Makhan mishri Makhan mishri is a simple yet divine sweet made by mixing fresh butter (makhan) with crystallized sugar (mishri). It's offered to Lord Krishna as a favorite delicacy and embodies the essence of Janmashtami celebrations in many North Indian households.

#2 Mathura peda Originating from Krishna's birthplace, Mathura, peda is a rich, milk-based sweet flavored with cardamom and saffron. These round delicacies are a Janmashtami favorite, symbolizing the sweetness of divine love and devotion. Made with simple ingredients like milk, ghee, cardamom, and sugar or bhoora (unrefined sugar), this traditional sweet offers a taste full of nostalgia.

#3 Kheer kadam Kheer kadam is a beloved Bengali specialty consisting of soft, sweet balls made from condensed milk coated generously with a layer of khoya (reduced milk). Often flavored with cardamom and sometimes garnished with nuts like pistachios or almonds, this delicacy has a rich, creamy texture and decadent taste. It's a popular festive sweet enjoyed during Janmashtami celebrations in eastern India.

#4 Dhaniya panjiri Dhaniya panjiri is a cherished sweet dish popular in northern states like Punjab. Made with roasted coriander seeds, powdered sugar, and a mix of dry fruits, it's both festive and nutritious. Often prepared during fasting, this flavorful treat is known for its warming qualities and rich taste, making it a popular offering to Lord Krishna on this special occasion.