Japan's lesser-known onsen towns: A list

Japan is famous for its relaxing onsen (hot springs), but there are many off-the-beaten-path towns that provide a unique experience. These hidden gems give you a peek into the traditional Japanese lifestyle, away from the touristy spots. From serene landscapes to authentic cultural experiences, these towns are perfect for those looking for peace and quiet. Here are some lesser-known onsen towns that promise a unique getaway.

#1 Kinosaki: A traditional onsen town Kinosaki is a picturesque town with seven public baths, each with its own unique charm. Visitors can stroll through the town in yukata robes, hopping from one bath to another. The town also has quaint streets lined with traditional ryokan inns and local shops. Kinosaki's tranquil atmosphere makes it an ideal place for relaxation and cultural immersion.

#2 Yufuin: Art and nature combined Nestled in Kyushu, Yufuin is famous for its scenic beauty and artistic vibe. The town is surrounded by mountains and has a beautiful view of Mount Yufu. Apart from its soothing onsens, Yufuin also has art galleries and craft shops, making it a perfect combination of nature and culture. The peaceful vibe makes it a perfect spot for those looking for some quiet time.

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#3 Noboribetsu: A volcanic wonderland Noboribetsu is famous for its Hell Valley (Jigokudani), where volcanic activity creates an otherworldly landscape. The town has several onsens with mineral-rich waters, said to have healing properties. Visitors can explore various walking trails around the valley, or relax in one of the many ryokan inns. Noboribetsu offers an exciting mix of natural beauty and therapeutic experiences.

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#4 Gero Onsen: One of Japan's top three onsens Gero Onsen is among Japan's top three onsens, as per popular opinion. Situated in Gifu Prefecture, this town has public baths with high-quality waters, ideal for rejuvenation. Gero Onsen also hosts festivals throughout the year, celebrating local traditions, making it an ideal blend of relaxation and cultural engagement for visitors.