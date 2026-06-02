Japan's traditional life: 5 villages to visit

Japan is dotted with several tranquil villages that provide a peek into the country's rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural beauty. These villages are ideal for those looking for peace and a taste of traditional Japanese life. From ancient architecture to stunning landscapes, these destinations offer an authentic experience away from the hustle and bustle of modern cities. Here are five such villages that promise a serene retreat.

#1 Shirakawa-go: A UNESCO World Heritage site Shirakawa-go is famous for its gassho-zukuri farmhouses, some of which are over 250 years old. The village is set in the picturesque Shokawa River Valley and is particularly beautiful in winter, when it is blanketed with snow. Visitors can explore the farmhouses, which have been converted into museums, and learn about traditional farming methods. The village also hosts seasonal festivals that highlight local customs.

#2 Ouchi-juku: A post town on the historic route Ouchi-juku is a former post town on the Aizu Nishi Kaido road. Famous for its thatched-roofed buildings, the village retains its Edo period charm. Visitors can stroll through the streets, lined with shops selling local crafts and delicacies. The area also offers hiking trails with breathtaking views of surrounding mountains.

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#3 Ainokura: A hidden gem in the Gokayama region Ainokura is another UNESCO World Heritage Site that features traditional gassho-zukuri houses. Situated deep in the Gokayama region, Ainokura is less crowded than other touristy places but equally beautiful. The village is surrounded by lush greenery and rice fields, making it an ideal place for nature lovers to explore hiking trails or simply relax amid scenic views.

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#4 Yoshino: Cherry blossoms and ancient temples Yoshino is famous for its cherry blossoms that paint the hillsides in shades of pink every spring. Apart from its natural beauty, Yoshino also has ancient temples like Kinpusen-ji, which is a major pilgrimage site. Visitors can hike up Mount Yoshino to enjoy panoramic views or explore quaint streets filled with tea houses and craft shops.