Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: A blend of modernity and marine beauty

What's the story Jeddah, a bustling city on the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia, offers a unique mix of modern architecture and natural wonders. Known as the gateway for pilgrimages to the Islamic holy cities Mecca and Medina, Jeddah also boasts stunning coral reefs and a vibrant cultural scene. This guide will help you explore the architectural marvels and underwater beauty of this dynamic city.

Marvel at the King Fahd Fountain

The King Fahd Fountain, also known as the Jeddah Fountain, stands as a must-see landmark. It is the tallest fountain in the world, propelling water up to 260 meters into the sky. The ideal time to visit is after sunset when spotlights beautifully illuminate it. This magnificent view is accessible from multiple locations along the Corniche, making it a perfect setting for evening strolls.

Explore historic Al-Balad

Al-Balad, Jeddah's historic district, transports visitors back in time with its ancient buildings and traditional markets. Wander through narrow alleys lined with coral stone houses featuring intricate wooden balconies. Don't miss visiting Nassif House Museum to gain insights into local history and culture. Exploring Al-Balad during early morning or late afternoon avoids the heat and allows for better photography opportunities.

Dive into Red Sea coral reefs

Jeddah's coastline provides access to some of the most pristine coral reefs in the Red Sea. Beginners and experienced divers alike can explore vibrant underwater ecosystems teeming with marine life. Several dive centers offer guided tours that cater to all skill levels, ensuring safety while allowing you to witness breathtaking coral formations and colorful fish species up close.

Stroll along Jeddah Corniche

The Jeddah Corniche offers over 30 kilometers of scenic waterfront ideal for leisurely walks or bike rides. Along this route, visitors encounter art installations, landscaped gardens, and numerous spots to relax with the sea breeze. It is designed as a family-friendly space, featuring playgrounds for children and cafes to enjoy refreshments while taking in the views of the Red Sea.