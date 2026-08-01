5 recipes featuring crunchy jicama
What's the story
Jicama, a crunchy root vegetable with a mildly sweet flavor, is becoming a favorite in African cuisine. With its versatility and health benefits, jicama is being used in a number of traditional dishes. Here are five African dishes that have embraced jicama, giving them a unique twist while retaining their cultural essence. From salads to stews, jicama is adding a new dimension to these beloved recipes.
Dish 1
Jicama and mango salad delight
This refreshing salad combines the crispness of jicama with the sweetness of ripe mangoes.
Tossed together with lime juice, cilantro, and a hint of chili pepper, this dish is a perfect balance of flavors.
The addition of jicama adds an extra crunch to the salad while complementing the tropical sweetness of mangoes.
It's an ideal side dish for warm weather or any occasion where you want something light, yet flavorful.
Dish 2
Spicy jicama stew
Incorporating jicama into a spicy stew gives it a hearty texture without losing its traditional taste.
Cooked with tomatoes, onions, garlic, and spices such as cumin and paprika, this stew is rich in flavor and nutrition.
The mild sweetness of jicama balances out the spices perfectly while adding fiber to your meal.
This dish goes well with rice or flatbread for a complete meal experience.
Dish 3
Jicama fritters with herbs
These crispy fritters are made by grating jicama and mixing it with herbs like parsley or dill before frying them until golden brown.
The fritters have an earthy flavor from the herbs, and a slight sweetness from the jicamas.
They can be served as appetizers or snacks at gatherings where you want something different from regular potato-based options.
Dish 4
Roasted vegetables with jicamas
Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of vegetables like carrots, bell peppers, and zucchini when paired with jicamas.
Tossed in olive oil, along with salt and pepper, before roasting at high heat until tender inside but crispy outside makes them irresistible!
This medley makes for an excellent accompaniment at any dinner table looking for nutritious yet delicious additions.
Dish 5
Pickled jicamas for tangy crunch
Pickling jicamas gives them a tangy kick that goes well with savory dishes.
Sliced thinly and soaked in vinegar with sugar and spices, like mustard seeds, they become a perfect topping for tacos or sandwiches.
This method preserves the vegetable's nutrients while adding a zesty flavor that enhances the meal.