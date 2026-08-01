5 recipes featuring crunchy jicama

This refreshing salad combines the crispness of jicama with the sweetness of ripe mangoes.

Tossed together with lime juice, cilantro, and a hint of chili pepper, this dish is a perfect balance of flavors.

The addition of jicama adds an extra crunch to the salad while complementing the tropical sweetness of mangoes.

It's an ideal side dish for warm weather or any occasion where you want something light, yet flavorful.