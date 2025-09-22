Jini dosa: A must-try breakfast dish

Jini dosa is a popular South Indian breakfast dish that has taken the world by storm with its unique combination of crispy dosa and spicy chutneys. Famous for its tangy and spicy taste, this dish is a favorite among the street food lovers. With its colorful appearance and delicious taste, jini dosa has become a staple in many places. Here's all about this delightful dish.

#1 Origin and popularity Jini dosa originated from the bustling streets of South India, where vendors serve it hot off the griddle. The dish gained popularity due to its vibrant colors and bold flavors, attracting food enthusiasts from all walks of life. Its rise to fame can be attributed to social media platforms showcasing the preparation process, making it a viral sensation.

#2 Ingredients used The main ingredients of jini dosa are rice flour, semolina, and water for the batter. The filling is made of a variety of chutneys such as red chili chutney, green chutney, and white coconut chutney. These chutneys are spread on the dosa before it is folded or rolled. Garnished with chopped onions and coriander leaves, it adds to the flavor.

#3 Preparation method To prepare jini dosa, a thin layer of batter is spread on a hot griddle. Once it turns golden brown, various chutneys are applied evenly on top. The dosa is then folded or rolled as per preference. Vendors often add additional toppings like cheese or vegetables for extra flavor.