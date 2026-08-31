Jump rope or cycling: Which is easier on your joints?
What's the story
Jump rope and bike riding are two popular forms of exercise that provide a great cardiovascular workout. However, if you are someone who is concerned about joint health, you may want to know which of the two is easier on your joints. Both exercises have their own benefits and drawbacks, and knowing them can help you make an informed choice. Here's a look at the impact of jump rope and bike riding on joint health.
#1
Impact on knees and ankles
Jump rope is a high-impact exercise that can put a lot of stress on the knees and ankles.
The repetitive jumping motion can cause joint pain or discomfort in some people, especially those with pre-existing conditions.
On the other hand, bike riding is a low-impact activity that puts less stress on these joints.
The smooth pedaling motion is easier on the knees and ankles, making it a better option for people prone to joint problems.
#2
Caloric burn efficiency
Both jump rope and bike riding are efficient calorie-burning exercises.
Jump rope can burn about 10 calories per minute depending on your intensity level.
Bike riding usually burns around eight calories per minute at a moderate pace.
If you are looking to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight, both exercises can help you achieve your goals when done regularly.
#3
Muscle engagement levels
Jump rope is an excellent full-body workout that engages multiple muscle groups at once. It works your calves, thighs, core muscles, shoulders, and arms.
Bike riding primarily targets the lower body muscles, such as quadriceps and hamstrings, while providing some core engagement for balance maintenance.
If you want to engage more muscle groups in one session, jump rope may be more beneficial than bike riding.
#4
Accessibility and convenience factors
Jump rope is an easy exercise that needs little space or equipment. All you need is a rope!
You can do it indoors or outdoors at any time of day without needing special facilities or gear beyond shoes suitable for jumping activities.
Bike riding requires access to a bike, safe roads, and weather conditions permitting outdoor activity.