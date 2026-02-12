Jumping jacks or bear crawls: Which is better for mobility?

Jumping jacks and bear crawls are two popular exercises that promise to improve mobility. While both exercises target different muscle groups and offer unique benefits, knowing which one is better for mobility can help you make informed fitness choices. Here, we take a look at the impact of jumping jacks and bear crawls on mobility, their benefits, and how they can be incorporated into your routine.

Dynamic warm-up Jumping jacks for dynamic warm-up Jumping jacks are a great way to warm up dynamically before a workout. They get your heart rate up and improve blood circulation, which can increase flexibility and range of motion. The repetitive jumping motion engages multiple muscle groups, improving coordination and balance. Adding jumping jacks to your routine can prepare your body for more intense exercises by loosening up joints and muscles.

Full-body engagement Bear crawls for full-body engagement Bear crawls are an amazing full-body exercise that targets core stability, upper body strength, and lower body endurance. The crawling motion mimics natural movement patterns, promoting functional fitness that translates into everyday activities. Bear crawls also improve proprioception—the body's ability to sense movement—enhancing overall body awareness. Incorporating bear crawls into your workout can lead to better posture and reduced risk of injury.

Flexibility comparison Comparing impact on flexibility While both exercises improve mobility, they do so in different ways. Jumping jacks mainly improve cardiovascular fitness while improving muscle elasticity through repetitive motion. Bear crawls, on the other hand, focus on joint mobility by promoting controlled movements across various planes of motion. Depending on your flexibility goals, you may want to focus on one exercise over the other or include both in your regimen.

