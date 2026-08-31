These crispy kachoris are a Rajasthan breakfast favorite

The classic potato kachori is a favorite among locals and tourists alike.

Stuffed with a spicy mixture of mashed potatoes and spices, these kachoris are deep-fried to golden perfection.

They are usually served with tangy tamarind chutney and spicy green chutney, adding an extra layer of flavor.

Available at most street stalls, this version gives you an authentic taste of Rajasthani breakfast culture.