Tangy Indian recipes made better with black salt

Kala namak, or black salt, is a staple in Indian kitchens. Its unique flavor makes it a must-have for tangy recipes. With its distinct taste, kala namak adds a special twist to dishes. Here are five tangy recipes that highlight the versatility of this amazing ingredient.

Refreshing drink Spicy kala namak lemonade Spicy kala namak lemonade is a refreshing drink that combines the tanginess of lemons with the unique flavor of black salt. To make this drink, mix fresh lemon juice with water and add a pinch of kala namak. For an extra kick, you can add some finely chopped green chilies. This drink is perfect for hot days when you need something cool and flavorful.

Fruity delight Tangy fruit chaat Fruit chaat is a popular snack in India, and adding kala namak takes it to another level. Mix diced fruits like apples, bananas, and pomegranates in a bowl. Sprinkle some chaat masala and a generous pinch of kala namak over the fruits. Toss gently to coat evenly. The combination of sweet fruits and tangy black salt makes for an irresistible treat.

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Crisp salad Zesty cucumber salad A zesty cucumber salad with kala namak is both refreshing and flavorful. Slice cucumbers thinly and place them in a bowl. Add chopped mint leaves for freshness, and sprinkle generously with black salt for that signature tangy taste. Drizzle some lemon juice over it before serving for added zestiness.

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Crispy snack Savory potato wedges with black salt Potato wedges seasoned with kala namak make for a savory snack option that is hard to resist. Cut potatoes into wedges, coat them lightly in olive oil, then bake till crispy at high heat (around 220 degrees Celsius). Once done, sprinkle liberally with black salt before serving hot from the oven.