Hand-painted kalamkari is the most traditional form of this art

5 things that make Kalamkari so special

By Vinita Jain 02:25 pm Jun 26, 202602:25 pm

What's the story

Kalamkari is a traditional Indian art form that uses intricate hand-painted and block-printed techniques to create beautiful designs on fabric. The art, which originated in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, is famous for its detailed storytelling through vivid imagery. From mythological scenes to nature motifs, kalamkari is a unique blend of creativity and craftsmanship. Here are five timeless techniques that define this exquisite art form.