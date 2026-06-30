Kalamkari's history dates back to ancient India

Kalamkari: The story of India's ancient fabric art

By Vinita Jain 12:10 pm Jun 30, 202612:10 pm

What's the story

Kalamkari is an ancient Indian art form that involves hand-painting or block-printing on fabric. It is mostly practiced in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and is famous for its intricate designs and mythological themes. The word "kalamkari" comes from the Persian words kalam (pen) and kari (work), meaning pen work. This tradition dates back over three thousand years and continues to be an integral part of India's cultural heritage.