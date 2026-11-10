Kapok seeds: A superfood you need to try

Kapok seeds are rich in protein, providing a great alternative to animal-based proteins.

They are also packed with healthy fats, including omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which are essential for heart health.

The seeds are rich in vitamins such as vitamin E and B-complex vitamins, which help in boosting immunity and energy levels.

Minerals like magnesium and potassium are also present, which promote bone health and muscle function.