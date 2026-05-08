Top kayaking spots to explore in Gambia

Kayaking through Gambia's rivers is one of the best ways to explore the West African nation's natural beauty and cultural heritage. The rivers are teeming with wildlife and offer a unique perspective of the local ecosystem. Be it an adventure junkie or a nature lover, kayaking here will give you an unforgettable experience. Here are some of the best rivers to explore on your next kayaking adventure in Gambia.

Gambia River Exploring the Gambia River The Gambia River is the country's lifeblood, running through its heart. It provides a long stretch for kayakers to explore diverse landscapes and wildlife. From mangroves to savannahs, the river's banks are home to a variety of habitats. Kayaking this river gives you a chance to spot crocodiles, hippos, and various bird species in their natural habitat.

River Gambie Discovering River Gambie River Gambie is another beautiful waterway that flows into the Gambia River. This river is famous for its calm waters and dense vegetation along the banks. Kayakers can enjoy peaceful paddling while observing monkeys swinging from trees, and colorful butterflies fluttering around. The tranquility of River Gambie makes it an ideal spot for those looking to escape into nature.

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Baobolong Wetlands Navigating Baobolong Wetlands The Baobolong Wetlands provide an amazing kayaking experience with their maze of waterways, surrounded by lush greenery. This area is a birdwatcher's paradise, with numerous species flocking here all year round. Kayaking through these wetlands gives you an opportunity to get up close with nature while enjoying the serenity of this unique ecosystem.

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