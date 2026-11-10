Where to go for kayaking in Namibia
What's the story
Namibia is famous for its vast deserts and unique landscapes, but it also has hidden rivers that provide a different kayaking experience. These secret waterways allow adventurers to explore the country's natural beauty from an entirely different perspective. Kayaking in these remote areas can be a thrilling way to connect with nature and discover Namibia's lesser-known gems. Here are some of the best-kept secrets of kayaking in Namibia's hidden rivers.
#1
Exploring the Zambezi River
The Zambezi River is one of Africa's major rivers, flowing through Namibia's Caprivi Strip.
The river provides an amazing kayaking experience with its rich wildlife and scenic views.
Paddlers can expect to see elephants, hippos, and a variety of bird species along the way.
The calm waters make it suitable for both beginners and experienced kayakers looking for an adventurous, yet peaceful journey.
#2
Discovering the Okavango River
The Okavango River forms a natural border between Namibia and Angola. Famous for its lush vegetation and diverse wildlife, this river is a must-visit for kayakers.
The river's winding paths take you through dense forests and open savannas, giving you a chance to see crocodiles, antelopes, and many bird species.
Kayaking here offers an immersive experience into one of Africa's most vibrant ecosystems.
#3
Navigating the Kunene River
The Kunene River, which flows along the border of Namibia and Angola, is famous for its dramatic landscapes and challenging rapids. This river is ideal for adventurous kayakers looking for some excitement.
The Kunene's turbulent waters cut through rugged terrain, providing stunning views of waterfalls and cliffs.
It is recommended for those with prior kayaking experience due to its demanding conditions.
#4
Experiencing the Zambezi Region's waterways
The Zambezi Region has several smaller rivers, such as the Chobe River, which can be explored by kayak.
These waterways provide a more intimate setting where you can witness local flora and fauna up close.
Kayaking in these areas gives you an opportunity to learn about local cultures by visiting nearby villages along the banks of these rivers.