Upgrade your table decor with this elegant idea

Kente cloth, the vibrant textile from West Africa, is taking the home decor world by storm. Its colorful patterns and rich cultural significance make it an ideal choice for DIY table runners. Not only do these add a splash of color to your dining space, but they also bring a piece of history into your home. Here's how you can use kente cloth to make stunning table runners.

#1 Choosing the right kente cloth Selecting the right kente cloth is crucial for your table runner project. Look for authentic fabrics with bold colors, intricate patterns, and designs that speak to you. Consider the size of your table and how much of the runner you want to hang over the edges. Kente cloth is generally available in various widths and lengths, so pick one that fits your needs.

#2 Cutting and preparing the fabric Once you have chosen your kente cloth, it's time to cut it to size. Measure your table's length and width, adding extra inches for overhang, if desired. Use sharp scissors or a rotary cutter for clean edges. To prevent fraying, consider applying fabric glue along the cut edges, or use a sewing machine to hem them.

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#3 Adding decorative elements To make your kente cloth table runner more appealing, think of adding some decorative elements. You can sew beads or sequins onto the fabric for some sparkle. You can also layer the kente cloth with a solid-colored backing fabric to give it more weight and stability. This way, it will drape nicely over your table.

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